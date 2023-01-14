WLOX Careers
Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese and retired coach Prince Jones remember MLK

As Martin Luther King Day approaches, many people remember how the Civil Rights leader changed the world.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - As Martin Luther King Day approaches, many people remember how the Civil Rights leader changed the world.

Olympian Brittney Reese and her former Coach Prince Jones spoke about Dr. King to a group of senior citizens at the Lyman Senior Center in Harrison County.

Reese is an Olympic gold medalist and a seven-time world champion. She recalled trying out for the long jump for the first time in front of Coach Jones at Gulfport High School. Today, she serves as track coach for Gulfport High School.

“The day would be special because of equality. Being able to serve your community. That is something I’m big on is serving the community and finding ways to get kids more involved in sports and keep them out of trouble,” Reese said.

Like Reese, Jones says King paved the way for African Americans in this country. Now, it is their turn to help pay it back by becoming role models for all generations.

Coach Jones said it is especially important for people to remember history.

“I had the opportunity to live next door to him in Montgomery, Alabama that weekend we were playing in Alabama State,” Jones said. ”He said one day, ‘I have a dream that black people and white people are going to walk the same highways, streets, sidewalks. We are going to have teachers, nurses, all kinds of professional people.’”

Jones told us he remembered when he was a young boy and went through a lot of discrimination.

“I could remember downtown, we couldn’t drink out the same water fountains as white people, to the same restrooms. If we rode the bus and a white person wanted a seat, we had to get up. Dr. Martin Luther King fought for that,” Jones said.

Jones became the first Black athletic director on the coast. He currently helps guide the youth through church.

