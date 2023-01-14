NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about how detectives were able to track down two suspects accused of killing a man in a Coast casino parking lot four months ago.

“Investigations of this type are multifaceted, complex and most times just hard.”

That’s how Major Marty Griffin describes the four-month manhunt for 19-year-old Darrius Rowser and 18-year-old Karmelo Derks.

D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles released images of two suspects in the murder of 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig. (D'Iberville Police Department)

Officers spent an ample amount of time trying to crack the case to 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig’s death, starting with the getaway car. Investigators searched for license plates, headlights and models.

“Through video, we were able to identify what we thought was the vehicle and started trying to track its movements,” said Griffin.

It helped officers determine the suspects were Alabama residents along with locations they stopped at, one of those places being in Ocean Springs. Gulf Coast and Alabama agencies assisted D’Iberville PD in their trail, but the investigation hit a road block.

“The day after that, the vehicle was found burned in an apartment complex in Prichard,” Griffin noted. “That was a blow. At that point in time, that’s all we had, and we lost it.”

So, it was back to square one.

Police say when they found the car, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire. (D'Iberville Police Department)

“Mr. Craig doesn’t have a voice. He can’t speak. That’s our job, and we take it seriously,” added Griffin. “[We] just [had] a determination to keep driving, working with what little bit we had, a location, where the vehicle was burned, trying to identify the individuals and surveillance photos, we just kept working forward.”

Investigators conducted more interviews, reviewed surveillance and made several trips to Prichard, Ala. to learn more background -- all while working other details to the investigation.

“The countless search warrants, subpoenas...you’re learning victimology on your victim. You’re trying to identify this, known associates, family members, locations.”

Through their perseverance, D’Iberville PD got the names of Rowser and Derks and arrested them on a first degree murder charge.

“There’s no feeling like notifying the family, ‘hey, we got them.’”

Now, the department is working to make sure Craig’s accused killers have their day in court.

“We build a case that’s strong enough to secure a conviction.”

Darrius Rowser (l), 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks (r), 18, from Pritchard, AL are both charged with first degree murder in the death of Nicholas “Nick” Craig, 36. (D'Iberville Police Dept.)

Griffin says Rowser is also being charged with motor vehicle theft.

Both defendants are currently being held at the Mobile County Metro Jail on unrelated charges pending extradition to Mississippi.

