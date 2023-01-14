MLK Day of Services volunteers help clean up Pearl River County community

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County community members came together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory by giving back to their community.

Picayune’s MLK group organized a community cleanup day. The goal of the group is to continue King’s legacy of giving back.

MLK Director Vinner Scott said the goal of events like this is not only to help the community but to teach younger generations about unity.

“We are teaching the new generation, who did not have a chance to experience Dr. King and his legacy, the importance of unity and serving your community. The elderly that cannot go out and do for themselves, we do not want to leave anybody behind,” Scott said.

Several community members went out into neighborhoods to help the elderly get rid of items they no longer needed.

Teens also participated by picking up trash and helping move it to dumpsters.

Scoutmaster of Boy Scouts Troop 5 Melissa Petersen brought several teenagers who volunteered their time. She said they were excited about helping. especially since they had just visited the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

“We visited the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in the spring as a troop, and it was very moving to these kids who don’t remember any of this and just heard stories from their parents and grandparents. It was enlightening for them, but also rough, they were very emotionally moved by it,” Petersen said.

The group is hosting an MLK March on Martin Luther King Boulevard at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.