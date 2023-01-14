WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida, according to U.S. Marshals.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIE, Fla. (CNN) - A barber who appeared in several episodes of the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiance” has been arrested in Florida.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 44-year-old Michael Anthony Baltimore was added to its most wanted list after being accused of killing a man in May 2021 at a barbershop in Pennsylvania.

On Friday, federal law enforcement said Baltimore was arrested in Davie after he took off from a bar after a disturbance involving a weapon.

Authorities said they used a fingerprint scanner to confirm Baltimore’s identity after he gave them a fake name and three fake identification cards were found inside his vehicle.

According to law enforcement, Baltimore is currently being held at a Florida jail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tytitauna Dynasty Jones (left), Deondre McGill (right)
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Darrius Rowser (l), 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks (r), 18, from Pritchard, AL are both...
Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder
Newly-released photos show damage to the helipad on the West Delta 106 offshore platform in the...
PHOTOS: New report details helicopter breaking apart before crashing into Gulf, killing 4
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is standing firm in his response to a Biloxi...
Mississippi Secretary of State stands firm in response to Biloxi Businessmen’s Club

Latest News

Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Top Brazilian court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
Massive sinkhole closes highway in California’s San Mateo County as heavy rain has hit the area.
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California