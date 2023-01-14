WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death

A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.(West Palm Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A drawbridge operator who killed a bicyclist last year when she raised the spans before making sure they were clear has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deal that allows her to avoid prison time.

Artissua Paulk, 43, was sentenced to eight years of probation and 200 hours of community service at Tuesday’s hearing. Her probation could be cut to five years if she completes all conditions imposed.

Paulk was operating a bridge that connects West Palm Beach and Palm Beach on Feb. 6 when 79-year-old Carol Wright began walking her bike across the span. Before opening the bridge to let a boat pass and after lowering its entrance barriers, Paulk was supposed to go outside the bridge tender’s station and make sure no cars, pedestrians or bicyclists were on it.

But Wright was still on the bridge and when it opened, she fell about 50 feet (15 meters) onto a concrete slab and died. A retired newspaper editor, Wright had been riding back from a bookstore.

Paulk originally told police she had checked the bridge, but surveillance video and text messages she sent to her boss immediately after Wright’s fall show she had not.

Florida Drawbridges, the private contractor that operates the government-owned span, paid Wright’s family $8 million to settle a lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly-released photos show damage to the helipad on the West Delta 106 offshore platform in the...
PHOTOS: New report details helicopter breaking apart before crashing into Gulf, killing 4
Everett Oliver Cuevas III, 48, is now in custody and is being charged with one count of...
Delisle body shop owner charged with embezzlement involving customer’s car
Surveillance video of Derks and Rowser
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
Developer and restaurateur Rob Stinson describes the multi-purpose center that will be located...
West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices

Latest News

rjegfw
Gradual warming trend begins Sunday, 70s and rain chances return next week
Tenna McElhaney Williams celebrated her 100th birthday this week in Mississippi.
‘Just keep going’: Community helps celebrate woman’s 100th birthday
Kendall Barnes and Derrick Groves were found guilty of double murder in October 2019 before...
Second mistrial declared by New Orleans judge in 2018 Mardi Gras double-murder case
Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury