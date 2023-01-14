Coast gets Mega Millions fever as jackpot grows to $1.3B

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi residents have caught Mega Millions fever, hoping Friday the 13th will be their lucky day to become rich. Right now, the pot is at $1.3 billion, and even if no one wins, it’s been good for business.

At Fayard’s on Canal Road in Gulfport, the lottery sales are as hot as the fryer -- and that’s saying something.

“It’s brought a lot of new people into our business that didn’t know what we had here with all our meat and poboys and everything that we sell here,” said owner Keith Fayard. “So, it’s been unbelievably busy.”

If the Mega Millions is won Friday night, it will be the second largest jackpot in its history with a cash payout of $708 million.

Lottery players are hoping for results as sweet as the king cakes stacked in front. Fayard and business partner Steve Wilson have invested as well.

“$150 worth,” Wilson said. “You can eliminate those. They will not win.”

“So, you’ve got a chance to win without him, that’s for sure,” Fayard added.

This is the first time Monica Lott has played Mega Millions. An amount like $1.3 billion tends to be a motivator.

“I have six kids, single parent right now,” he said. “And, so, we’re just hoping to maybe hit it big, maybe and buy everybody a house or something.”

Albert Anderson plays fairly regularly just for entertainment. Should he win the big pot, charities like the Shriners would benefit.

“It would be interesting,” Anderson said. “I’d keep it anonymous if I did win. ... Because I don’t want anybody to know where the money’s coming from when I donate it.”

Likewise, Fayard and Wilson have charitable goals.

“It would be fun going around and helping people, wouldn’t it?” Wilson said. “We like to help people.”

Fayard also has some other ideas.

“We’re going to buy a bunch of racehorses - me and Bobby Mahoney - and we’re going to Saratoga and we’re going to go to Keeneland,” he said with a big laugh. “So, how’s that?”

Just a fun fact: although Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day, it’s been good for Mega Millions players. Over the years, six previous jackpots have been won on this day.

