West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers have a new vision for a once popular entrance to Biloxi on Highway 90.

Now that the plans have been approved by the Biloxi City Council, business owner and restaurateur Rob Stinson is hoping to have the multi-purpose development begin in a few months and to be up and running by the end of the year.

The southeast corner at DeBuys Road and Beach Drive is almost sacred ground. It is where nationally known restaurants once stood, like The Friendship House, and more recently, Olive Garden. Hurricane Katrina destroyed it 18 years ago, and the lot has been vacant ever since.

But not for long.

“Right now, we’re literally in the location where the store itself will be,” Stinson said as he toured the grounds.

Stinson is ready to bring the area back to life. Immediate plans are to build a convenience store and dining area, gas station and a liquor store.

“That’s literally the design where this all stays open right here,” he said as he showed the design. “And that’s the view. We don’t want to ruin the view.”

Stinson said quality design and food offerings to the level of his two restaurants is his way of honoring the history of this spot.

“People driving by will be able to identify that, ‘Hey, here’s what I need and let me go in there,’ " he said. “And they’re going to be shocked to find great food, full service.”

The project is also to pay attention to market demands.

“I hear every day, not just during Cruisin’: ‘Where can I get non-ethanol gas for my classic car. Where’s a gas station?”

While 10 oak trees will be removed, they will be replaced with 10, which Stinson says will stand 20 feet in the air.

“As you head over this direction and you head north, you’ll see the retention pond and that’s where all the newly relocated oak trees will be,” he said as he gestured toward the old Olive Garden parking lot.

Stinson’s vision is as multi-purpose as the development it represents.

“I think that’s important to say. You know, to honor what was here and serve the public to give them what is needed and wanted.”

