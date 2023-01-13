TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A semi-truck has overturned in Biloxi early Friday morning.

The incident happened on Caillavet Street, near the Percy Street intersection; expect to see traffic backed up in the area as crews work to clear the area.

We don’t have any word on injuries yet, but we have crews on the way to the scene and will update you with more information as we learn it.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.