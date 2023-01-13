WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Rep. Dusty Johnson pushes bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ at the Supreme Court

Supreme Court
Supreme Court(Ashley Goodwin / U.S. Army National Guard)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the first Supreme Court was established back in 1789, there were six judges.

In 1869, they increased that number to 9 justices, where it’s been ever since.

South Dakota Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson is now introducing a “Keep the Nine” bill, which would solidify that number forever.

The idea is the make 9 the constitutional number, which would protect the size of the court from whichever party is in power.

“People understand that the size of the Supreme Court should not just ping pong up and down based on whatever the most recent election results were,” said Johnson.

The current Supreme Court regained this conservative majority with justices appointed under the trump administration -

Democrats have expressed concern that these Supreme Court appointments are life-time positions in which voters have no say.

This “Keep the Nine” bill currently has 97 co-sponsors, all of whom are Republicans.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tytitauna Dynasty Jones (left), Deondre McGill (right)
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Darrius Rowser (l), 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks (r), 18, from Pritchard, AL are both...
Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is standing firm in his response to a Biloxi...
Mississippi Secretary of State stands firm in response to Biloxi Businessmen’s Club
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint...
Lisa Marie Presley suffers full cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital after CPR, sources say

Latest News

FILE - Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, speaks about the...
Democrat Brandon Presley joins race for Mississippi governor
Public Service Commissioner and former Mayor of Nettleton Brandon Presley announced the launch...
Brandon Presley launches campaign for Miss. governor, running against incumbent Reeves
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sworn in for her first full term on January...
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem delivers her second inauguration address.
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on DeSantis
Mississippi's newest congressman, Rep. Mike Ezell, shares his insight into the battle to elect...
Rep. Mike Ezell talks about the historic vote for Speaker, starting work in DC