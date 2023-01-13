Mississippi State names it’s next offensive coordinator

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State has found their guy at offensive coordinator.

Zach Arnett continues to fill out his staff in his first year as the Bulldogs’ head coach. Mississippi State announced Thursday that Kevin Barbay will be coming to Starkville, Mississippi, to accept the position as well as the quarterbacks coaching spot.

Barbay, who is highly regarded by MSU as “one of the top innovative young offensive minds in college football” was the offensive coordinator for Appalachian State this past season.

He was the offensive coordinator at Central Michigan during the 2021 season before making the jump to Appalachian State.

“Kevin Barbay is an innovative rising star in college football,” Arnett said. “He’s an outside-of-the-box thinker with a brilliant Xs and Os mind. His offenses have proven to be creative, efficient and explosive, and his attacking offensive philosophy will be an excellent fit for our program. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him and his family to Starkville.”

Under Barbay, the Mountaineers’ offense ranked No. 25 in the country in scoring offense, recording an average of 34.9 points a game.

This is good news for Bulldogs’ star quarterback and Brandon, Mississippi native Will Rogers as well, with Barbay’s offense ranking at No. 19 in the country in passer rating at 155.80.

“I want to thank Coach Arnett for this incredible opportunity to join an amazing staff and a program with a storied tradition,” Barbay said. “Coach Arnett and I share many of the same coaching philosophies, and I’m excited to begin this next chapter of my coaching career in the best conference in the country. My family and I are fired up to get to Starkville and join the Mississippi State family. I can’t wait to build relationships with, teach and develop our players both on and off the field.”

Mississippi State announced the elevation of linebackers coach Matt Brock as the defensive coordinator for the 2023 season on January 4.

The university also announced its new athletic director, Zac Selmon, Friday following the departure of John Cohen.

