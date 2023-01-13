WLOX Careers
Man stabbed with machete in Meridian

Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a Thursday evening fight.
Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a Thursday evening fight.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a fight Thursday evening.

MPD said officers were called to the 2100 block of 13th Avenue about 5 p.m.

The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect was arrested on non-related charges and the investigation continues.

