Inmate sentenced for assault, death of other inmate in Jackson Co. ADC

Christopher Bridges Gholar, 29, of Biloxi was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 20 years for...
Christopher Bridges Gholar, 29, of Biloxi was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 20 years for causing the death of Donald Beryl Ratcliff.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was sentenced to an additional 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for the deadly assault of an inmate at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center in 2021, according to the district attorney’s office.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Calvin Taylor sentenced Christopher Bridges Gholar, 29, of Biloxi to the maximum sentence of 20 years for causing the death of Donald Beryl Ratcliff.

Gholar assaulted Ratcliff on April 26, 2021 while they were both housed at the Jackson County ADC. Several days later, Ratliff died from the blunt force head trauma Gholar caused, according to the district attorney’s office.

At the time of his manslaughter plea, Gholar was already serving a 13 year sentence for an aggravated assault committed in Harrison County. Judge Taylor required that Gholar serve the 20 year manslaughter sentence consecutively to the other.

“This was a senseless act of violence, and our office remains committed to seeking justice for all crime victims, regardless of their status,” said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. “I hope that Judge Taylor’s imposition of the maximum sentence provides some sense of justice to Mr. Ratcliff’s family.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) investigated the case.

