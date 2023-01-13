Friday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Much cooler this morning with temperatures in the 40s and wind chill dropping into the cold 30s at times. It’ll be dry all day today as the sky becomes mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the cool 50s. Tonight will be cold with lows in the 30s and wind chill in the 20s. Tomorrow stays dry with sunshine and highs back in the 50s. Sunday not quite as chilly with highs in the 60s.

