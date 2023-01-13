WLOX Careers
De Lisle auto body owner, 48, arrested for embezzlement after converting customer’s car for personal use

Everett Oliver Cuevas III, 48
Everett Oliver Cuevas III, 48(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE LISLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Everett Oliver Cuevas III, 48, is now in custody and is being charged with one count of embezzlement.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was spurred from a vehicle pursuit of a 2016 Nissan Maxima for allegedly violating traffic laws. Two people inside the vehicle, Asa Hoda and Raygan Malley, were arrested and were given charges related to the pursuit.

Investigators learned the owner of the car had taken the car to Cuevas, the owner of Cuevas Paint & Body, to complete paint and body work. Cuevas converted the vehicle to his own use, allowing Hoda and Malley to use the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle signed charges after learning Cuevas was using his vehicle.

Cuevas has since been booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility where he is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond. He is also being held on a no bond status for a previous embezzlement by contract and MDOC for possession of a controlled substance.

