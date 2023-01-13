Cadence Bank launches ‘Funding Your Dreams’ initiative, hosts workshop for homebuyers

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Thinking about buring a home or launching a business in the near future? A South Mississippi bank is helping achieve those dreams.

Dozens of banks provide assistant programs to help prospects accomplish their homebuying goals. That includes Cadence Bank, which launched the Funding Your Dreams Initiative.

“As a co-sponsor for this event, the Coastwide Dr. Martin Luther King Committee knows the importance of having your finances in order,” said Allytra Perrman, co-chair of the Coastwide Dr. Martin Luther King Committee. “The last campaign that Dr. King worked on before he passed away was a poor people’s campaign. That campaign was focused on economic empowerment.

The initiative aims to help people from all socioeconomic backgrounds and ages.

“We got a lot of opportunities for this next generation of workers and this next generation of borrowers,” said Cadence Bank market president Christian Hartley. “We have several opportunities to learn more about your credit for you to grow and for you to purchase that dream home or start that business like you’ve always wanted to.”

Lourdes Paniagua is a part of Gen-Z and is a first-time participant. She attended the homebuying workshop in Pascagoula.

“I believe that it’s never too early to start focusing on your future and start thinking about what you want to do and your long-term goals,” said Paniagua. “I’m only 22, but I’m hoping to purchase my first home very soon.”

She’s working to become the first in her family to own a home as she says her relatives are renting their properties.

“There really wasn’t a lot of home ownership while I was growing up,” she said. “A lot of immediate and family and friends, really, they stay at these apartments for years. They’re not really aware of what options and offers are out there.”

Like Lourdes, the thought of buying a home can feel like a daunting task when factoring in all the components to make your homebuying dream become a reality, but a little financial literacy and mentorship goes a long way.

This is one of the many business initiatives Cadence Bank organizes for the local community. Cadence will host a vision board party for future home owners next month.

