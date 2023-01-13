WLOX Careers
Biloxi man, 31, arrested for sexual battery, lustful touching of a child

Carvell Anthony Glipsy, 31
Carvell Anthony Glipsy, 31(Biloxi PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Carvell Anthony Glipsy, 31, is under arrest and charged with sexual battery and lustful touching of a child.

Biloxi PD initially received a complaint involving Glipsy around 3:41 p.m. on Dec. 30. The complaint mentioned assault involving a child under the age of 16. During the investigation, Glipsy was identified as the alleged suspect and a warrant was issued. He was found and arrested Friday.

A bond of $400,000 has been issued for Glipsy, who was also found to be wanted by MDOC for an unrelated charge. The investigation is still active and ongoing at this time.

