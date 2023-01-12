Thursday’s Forecast

Damp, dreary, and foggy at times this morning along with perhaps some misty and drizzly conditions across parts of our area. Today will be mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as well as breezy winds from the south-southwest. Today’s highest rain chances should begin on the MS Coast around 10AM or 11AM as scattered showers and thunderstorms move in from the west ahead of a cold front. Many of us will see downpours. Some of us will hear thunder. And a few of us, if any, could see damage from straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts in South MS (risk probability level 1 out of 5). It is unlikely for us to see any hazards like tornadoes, large hail, or flooding (risk probability level near 0 out of 5). Our rain chances should decrease once storms move out of our area around 2PM to 3PM. Drier conditions rapidly arrive this evening and temperatures will become chillier with lows in the 40s after midnight tonight.

