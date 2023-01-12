WLOX Careers
Mild and humid tonight. Showers and storms on Thursday.

Mild and muggy tonight. Showers and storms likely on Thursday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
It’s going to stay humid through the rest of the night. We’ll only cool down into the mid 60s by Thursday morning, and some patchy fog is possible. It’s going to be breezy with winds from the south and southwest.

Thursday will start off warm, breezy, and humid. We’ll reach the low 70s by midday, and a cold front will likely bring a few showers and storms by midday, too. The severe weather risk is low, but a few gusty winds can’t be ruled out. After the front passes, it will turn much cooler that night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be sunny, but very chilly. We’ll only reach the mid 50s. Near freezing temperatures are expected by Saturday morning, so most of us will be in the low to mid 30s. Saturday will be another chilly and sunny day with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll be back in the mid 60s by Sunday.

