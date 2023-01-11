Wednesday’s Forecast

Breezy and muggier today with highs in the mild 70s. A slight chance for showers today. Tomorrow will be wet at times with strong thunderstorms possible as a cold front moves in. We do have a a Level 1 out of 5 risk of seeing damaging thunderstorms in South Mississippi. By the end of tomorrow: many will see rain, some will hear thunder, and few if any will see storm damage. Big cooldown moving in Thursday night to Friday. And staying cool Saturday too.

