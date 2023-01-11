WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Wednesday’s Forecast

Mild, muggy, & breezy today. Scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. Can't completely rule out a few stronger thunderstorms. Much cooler Friday. Click and watch the f
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breezy and muggier today with highs in the mild 70s. A slight chance for showers today. Tomorrow will be wet at times with strong thunderstorms possible as a cold front moves in. We do have a a Level 1 out of 5 risk of seeing damaging thunderstorms in South Mississippi. By the end of tomorrow: many will see rain, some will hear thunder, and few if any will see storm damage. Big cooldown moving in Thursday night to Friday. And staying cool Saturday too.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Dr. John Strycker, superintendent of Jackson County School District, led a meeting with the...
Strycker’s time as Jackson County schools superintendent nearing its end
Dr. Moby Solangi said the whale’s skull, which is eight feet long and four feet wide, will soon...
Examination reveals more details about endangered whale in Pass Christian
PLACE-SLR hosts growth listening session for Ocean Springs community
Development in Ocean Springs leaves areas with flooding, storm drainage issues

Latest News

Mild, muggy, & breezy today. Scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. Can't completely rule out a few...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Increasing humidity
National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo N.Y., following...
NOAA: Ian, drought supercharged US weather extremes in 2022
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years