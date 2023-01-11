Super Dave bounces back after dealing with COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Coast 102 FM, longtime Gulf Coast radio personality Super Dave continues to entertain the morning crowd over the airwaves.

He came down with COVID-19 recently and said it wasn’t as bad as the virus of 2020.

“I wasn’t scared when I found out I had COVID. My mom lives with me now, and she’s 81 years old. I was thinking about her, and I didn’t want her to get it,” he said. “But honestly, she did get it, and she was only sick for a day or two, but it took me nine days to test negative again so I could come back to work.”

Since we’ve seen elevated cases of COVID-19 around the state and here locally, we thought we’d check in on him and see how he’s doing. He said he’s recovering nicely.

“We’ve come a long way, and the virus has changed, so there’s a whole lot of stuff going into it. The medications, the way the healthcare system’s taking care of everything, it’s so much different than the beginning because we just didn’t know. But it’s not pleasant to have it if you get it now,” he added. “It’s like a roller coaster. Even after I tested negative, there’s still those ups and downs. You feel great for a little while then you get really tired.”

