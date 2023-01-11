WLOX Careers
STEMM leadership program kickoffs at USM gulf park campus

The University of Southern Mississippi and Steps Coalition partnered to give students an insight into the STEMM field.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It was the kickoff for Environmental Justice STEMM Leadership Academy.

Four Boys and Girls Club sites across the Gulf Coast participated in the science education program.

Yes, that is STEMM with two M’s; the second m is for medicine.

Groups were divided into teams for a nightly scavenger hunt to collect data on the Gulf Park campus.

During the program, 6th to 12th-grade students will learn about scientific modes of analysis.

“This is a five-year grant. We will be targeting five different themes on climate change. So, this first year we’re looking at urban heat, mapping in urban and rural areas. Each year, we’ll have a different theme or the kids will learn the different STEM content,” said Dr. Rachel Gisewhite, Assistant Professor of Science Education.

“I want to hope to learn what’s the different jobs in STEM. I think it’s good that kids are interested in learning about this so they can do something with themselves,” said 10th grader Alessandrya Anderson.

The STEMM Leadership program will continue to work with the youth in more counties across the Gulf Coast.

