WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station.
French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:43 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) - A knife attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked attack in Paris’ busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot by police, the French interior minister said.

The man had attacked several people, including a police officer, with a “bladed weapon” at around 6:43 a.m. Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene. He said the unnamed assailant was currently “between life and death” in a hospital.

Several passengers and a border police officer were among the wounded, according to officials. The officer was stabbed in the back by the assailant, but was saved by a bulletproof vest, Darmanin said. Another one of the other victims was seriously injured in the shoulder blade and taken for emergency treatment.

Darmanin thanked the police “for their effective and courageous reaction.”

Video of the Gare du Nord, one of the French capital’s busiest commuter stations, showed an eerie calms as dozens of police huddled nearby the Eurostar terminal entrance in areas cordoned off from the public.

No specific motive, including terrorism, has currently been suggested by authorities.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Dr. Moby Solangi said the whale’s skull, which is eight feet long and four feet wide, will soon...
Examination reveals more details about endangered whale in Pass Christian
Elizabeth Cavanaugh, owner of Coastal Capital Dispensary in Biloxi, says the wait to receive...
Mississippi cannabis dispensaries still waiting for product
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’

Latest News

Conner Taylor, 9, was hospitalized after he ingested Lucky’s Mystical Dragon Flames, which are...
Boy, 9, hospitalized after mistaking chemical for candy
The 9-year-old boy was hospitalized after he ate the chemicals he mistook for Pop Rocks candy.
Mom calls for packaging changes after son ingests harmful chemicals
The Biden administration says it is fully cooperating with the probe regarding the uncovered...
Biden 'surprised' classified docs were in his old office
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner