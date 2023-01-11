Pascagoula-Gautier School District will switch to new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting in the fall, students and teachers in Pascagoula and Gautier will switch to a flex calendar. The school district’s Board of Trustees made it official at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The plan would implement a nine-weeks-on, two-weeks-off schedule, similar to what’s already being done in the Gulfport School District. During the two-week breaks, called intercessions, there will be opportunities for extraacademic support and enrichment.

Teachers would head back to school in July, and students would finish the school year at the end of May. No holidays would be taken away, and students would still go to school 180 days a year. Teachers would attend 187 days a year, just like in previous years.

Click here to learn more about the new flex calendar and how it will work in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District: https://bit.ly/3vTtK6W

