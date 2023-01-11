Partnership makes transferring from MGCCC to University of South Alabama even easier

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students have a clear pathway to a four-year degree, thanks to an agreement with the University of South Alabama.

Wednesday, the presidents of both schools signed a Memorandum of Agreement concerning the transfer of credits. The agreement is part of the Pathway USA Program and will allow MGCCC students to apply for the program to maximize their credit transfer to the university upon graduation from MGCCC.

“We are excited about the opportunities this affords our students who are interested in degrees offered at University of South Alabama,” said Dr. Mary S. Graham, MGCCC president. “We have had a great partnership with USA for a long time, and this continuation of that partnership reflects the commitment both our institutions have to student success.”

“Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has been a valued partner in our Pathway USA program since 2016,” said USA President Jo Bonner. “With today’s renewal we look forward to many more years of providing a smooth transition for their students to advance their education at South.”

Students who are admitted into the program will be guaranteed admission to USA upon successful completion of the Associate of Arts degree or Associate of Science degree with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher. Reverse transfer agreements will be created by USA to allow students who transfer without an associate degree to complete the degree after matriculation to USA.

Each student in the program will receive access to a USA advisor, who will visit their campus once each term, and other benefits, including a special USA ID card, discounts to USA Jaguar Productions, library privileges, early registration, and free admission to USA athletic events.

Wednesday’s signing ceremony was held at MGCCC’s Hospitality Resort Management Center in Biloxi.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.