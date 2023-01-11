WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

More classified documents found by Biden’s legal team, reports say

President Joe Biden is facing sharp new questions about his handling of classified documents. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Additional documents believed to be classified were found by President Joe Biden’s legal team, CNN and other media outlets reported Wednesday.

The files were reportedly found in a second location during a search that took place after “a small number of documents with classified markings” were initially discovered in Biden’s former Washington, D.C., office.

Biden said on Tuesday that he was surprised the documents were found in his office.

The Biden administration says it is fully cooperating with the probe regarding the uncovered classified documents. (CNN, POOL, CBS EVENING NEWS, JUSTICE DEPT.)

It is unclear at this time how many documents were uncovered in the second batch.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Gulfport Town Center project gets applause from downtown lovers
Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality
Dr. John Strycker, superintendent of Jackson County School District, led a meeting with the...
‘I’m hurt:’ Strycker reacts to school board choosing not to renew his contract as Jackson County schools superintendent
Dr. Moby Solangi said the whale’s skull, which is eight feet long and four feet wide, will soon...
Examination reveals more details about endangered whale in Pass Christian

Latest News

Albuquerque police found a Bengal tiger cub inside a home while investigating a shooting
Bengal tiger cub found in dog crate during shooting investigation, police say
Police in New Mexico found a Bengal tiger cub while investigating a shooting.
Bengal tiger cub found in dog crate during shooting investigation, police say
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2010, in...
Jeff Beck, guitarist who influenced generations, dies at 78