WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

LISTEN: 17-year-old ‘Six String Andrew’ has music in his veins

Andrew Sullivan, only 17 years old, has been playing guitar since he was 6. Now, he performs across the Gulf Coast and the Southeast.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Andrew Sullivan is only 17 years old, but hearing him play guitar you’d think he’s got decades of experience.

“Six String Andrew” got his first guitar 11 years ago and has been playing ever since; now, the South Mississippian performs across the Mississippi Coast and Southeast.

Sullivan says he asked for a guitar every year for Christmas, received a toy guitar when he was 3, and got his first real one when he was only 6. It didn’t take long for him to fall in love with playing the instrument.

Andrew Sullivan with his first guitar.
Andrew Sullivan with his first guitar.(Jennifer Sullivan)

Sullivan has performed across the coast, and with some big names at that. When he was just 14, he performed with blues legend Buddy Guy.

Andrew Sullivan performing with blues legend Buddy Guy when he was only 14 years old.
Andrew Sullivan performing with blues legend Buddy Guy when he was only 14 years old.(Jennifer Sullivan)

Now, he’s a regular at Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi and plays at festivals all over the region. Within the last year, Sullivan joined the Gulf Coast Big Band.

Take a listen to Six String Andrew’s live performance of an original song, as well as his cover of ‘Good Morning Blues’ by Lead Belly, on Good Morning Mississippi.

Six String Andrew, in addition to performing an original song, plays 'Good Morning Blues' by Lead Belly, live on Good Morning Mississippi.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Dr. John Strycker, superintendent of Jackson County School District, led a meeting with the...
Strycker’s time as Jackson County schools superintendent nearing its end
Dr. Moby Solangi said the whale’s skull, which is eight feet long and four feet wide, will soon...
Examination reveals more details about endangered whale in Pass Christian
Gulfport Town Center project gets applause from downtown lovers
Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality

Latest News

Andrew Sullivan, only 17 years old, has been playing guitar since he was 6. Now, he performs...
LISTEN: 17-year-old 'Six String Andrew' has music in his veins
Six String Andrew, in addition to performing an original song, plays 'Good Morning Blues' by...
'Six String Andrew' performs Good Morning Blues live on GMM
Mild, muggy, & breezy today. Scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. Can't completely rule out a few...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are...
LIVE: Beauvoir Rd. work nearing completion, ahead of schedule