LIST: MLK Day celebrations to take place across Coast

Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 is quickly approaching. Before and on Monday, January 16, events are happening across the Coast. We’ve compiled a list of MLK Day celebrations happening near you.
Thursday, January 12
- A MLK Celebration of Art & Culture at the Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art, 5 p.m.
- Remarks at 6 p.m., Concert at 7 p.m. by cellist Garfield Moore
- Black Art in America Exhibit, Award-winning photographer D’artagnan Winford, award-winning poet Nita Chase
Saturday, January 14
- Picayune Day of Service Community Cleanup, 9 a.m. on MLK Boulevard
- Wiggins MLK Parade, 1 p.m.
- Parade route begins behind the Stone County Courthouse, passes Blaylock Park, travels to Magnolia Drive, then back to the courthouse via Cavers Avenue.
- A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at the IMPAC Theatre at the MGCCC Harrison County Campus in Gulfport
Sunday, January 15
- A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m. at the Pascagoula Performing Arts Center
Monday, January 16
- Coastwide MLK Day Parade, 11 a.m., Downtown Biloxi
- Rolls from Division Street to Caillavet Street to MGM Park
- Battle of the Bands, noon, MGM Park in Biloxi
- MLK Day Parade, 9:30 a.m., Picayune
