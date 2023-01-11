WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

LIST: MLK Day celebrations to take place across Coast

Here's a list of MLK Day events happening near you!
Here's a list of MLK Day events happening near you!(Storyblocks)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 is quickly approaching. Before and on Monday, January 16, events are happening across the Coast. We’ve compiled a list of MLK Day celebrations happening near you.

Are we missing your event? Send all the details to GulfCoastWeekend@wlox.com and we’ll add it to our list.

Thursday, January 12

  • A MLK Celebration of Art & Culture at the Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art, 5 p.m.
    • Remarks at 6 p.m., Concert at 7 p.m. by cellist Garfield Moore
    • Black Art in America Exhibit, Award-winning photographer D’artagnan Winford, award-winning poet Nita Chase

Saturday, January 14

  • Picayune Day of Service Community Cleanup, 9 a.m. on MLK Boulevard
  • Wiggins MLK Parade, 1 p.m.
    • Parade route begins behind the Stone County Courthouse, passes Blaylock Park, travels to Magnolia Drive, then back to the courthouse via Cavers Avenue.
  • A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at the IMPAC Theatre at the MGCCC Harrison County Campus in Gulfport

Sunday, January 15

Monday, January 16

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Gulfport Town Center project gets applause from downtown lovers
Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality
Dr. John Strycker, superintendent of Jackson County School District, led a meeting with the...
Strycker’s time as Jackson County schools superintendent nearing its end
Dr. Moby Solangi said the whale’s skull, which is eight feet long and four feet wide, will soon...
Examination reveals more details about endangered whale in Pass Christian

Latest News

The Mississippi Center for Justice will hold an expungement clinic Friday, February 10th from...
Upcoming expungement clinic offers legal help clearing your criminal record
Amber Spradley joins us live from Diamondhead Senior Village, where more than two dozen vendors...
LIVE: Diamondhead's senior health fair helps seniors kick off a healthy 2023
Mayor Billy Hewes takes a look back on Gulfport's 2022 successes and gives us an idea of some...
Mayor Billy Hewes weighs in on what's ahead for Gulfport in the new year
Coastwide MLK Celebration kicks off this week; battle of the bands, parade take to Biloxi streets