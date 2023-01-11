LIST: MLK Day celebrations to take place across Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 is quickly approaching. Before and on Monday, January 16, events are happening across the Coast. We’ve compiled a list of MLK Day celebrations happening near you.

Thursday, January 12

A MLK Celebration of Art & Culture at the Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art, 5 p.m. at the Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art, 5 p.m. Remarks at 6 p.m., Concert at 7 p.m. by cellist Garfield Moore Black Art in America Exhibit, Award-winning photographer D’artagnan Winford, award-winning poet Nita Chase



Saturday, January 14

Picayune Day of Service Community Cleanup , 9 a.m. on MLK Boulevard

Wiggins MLK Parade , 1 p.m. Parade route begins behind the Stone County Courthouse, passes Blaylock Park, travels to Magnolia Drive, then back to the courthouse via Cavers Avenue.

A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at the IMPAC Theatre at the MGCCC Harrison County Campus in Gulfport

Sunday, January 15

A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m. at the Pascagoula Performing Arts Center

Monday, January 16

Coastwide MLK Day Parade , 11 a.m., Downtown Biloxi Rolls from Division Street to Caillavet Street to MGM Park

Battle of the Bands , noon, MGM Park in Biloxi noon, MGM Park in Biloxi

MLK Day Parade, 9:30 a.m., Picayune

