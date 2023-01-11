‘It hurt me to my soul’: 2-year-old left paralyzed after being shot on University Blvd. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of the 15-year-old and 2-year-old, who were shot on University Boulevard Sunday night, are heartbroken as the 2-year-old remains in critical condition at UMMC.

The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain said he will be paralyzed for the rest of his life after being shot in the side.

“He didn’t even begin to live his life. He’s two. He just started walking a year ago, and to know he’s never going to walk again,” McClain’s great-aunt explained.

After showing respect for one Jackson homicide victim Sunday night, one Jackson family said they almost became homicide victims themselves.

“We was coming from a balloon release not knowing that when we were coming from that balloon release... we didn’t know anyone was following us or not. We got off of University Boulevard like going towards the roundabout. That’s when they laid off the shots,” McClain’s mother said.

Two-year-old Kingston McClain and his 15-year-old sibling had been shot through the trunk of the car. McClain’s mother said when she realized her children were shot, she went into shock.

“He was just holding his leg like, ‘Oh, I got hit.’ My baby, he was crying, leaking blood everywhere. I press my hand on the part where the bullet went through because it was leaking out bad. You know, I had to hold it like this, you know, so that the stuff and the blood wouldn’t come out. I had to rush them to the hospital‚” McClain’s mother said.

While the 15-year-old is currently recovering from the injury, McClain was hit in the side, injuring his spine, kidney, and stomach. The shooting will paralyze him for the rest of his life.

The children’s mother said she doesn’t think her family was simply caught in the crossfire.

“Be real. It was on purpose. It hurt me to my soul. Me and my baby never been involved in no type of danger‚” McClain’s mother said.

Since the shooting, the great aunt said Capitol Police hasn’t reached out to them with more information and hopes whoever is responsible will be brought to justice.

“My niece, she wants to leave Jackson because, like she said, she’s not a target. [The] baby’s not a target. She’s never been in trouble. She’s never been in danger, and to just be riding down the street, leaving a balloon release to pay your respects, and all of a sudden, your baby’s life is now ruined because of this‚” McClain’s great-aunt said.

The mother and great-aunt asked 3 On Your Side not to air their names or the 15-year-old child’s name at this time for their safety and privacy.

They ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Capitol Police or the family.

