WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

GRAPHIC: Killer whale dies after beaching itself on Florida coast

Equipment is arriving to the scene of an orca beaching in Flagler County, Fla.
Equipment is arriving to the scene of an orca beaching in Flagler County, Fla.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this story contains images that some may find disturbing.

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A 21-foot killer whale died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida on Wednesday, authorities said.

The orca landed on a beach in Palm Coast, Florida, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Crews from the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff’s office were on hand to help remove the carcass so that a necropsy can be performed, Messod Bendayan, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said in an email.

Video posted by the sheriff’s office showed the orca laying on its side as waves splashed against it.

Orcas are among the largest and most powerful marine mammals in the ocean.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Officials get ready to haul away the orca that died on Wednesday in Flagler County. (Source: WESH/CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Gulfport Town Center project gets applause from downtown lovers
Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality
Dr. John Strycker, superintendent of Jackson County School District, led a meeting with the...
Strycker’s time as Jackson County schools superintendent nearing its end
Dr. Moby Solangi said the whale’s skull, which is eight feet long and four feet wide, will soon...
Examination reveals more details about endangered whale in Pass Christian

Latest News

The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more...
Teacher finds rare prehistoric fish washed ashore
The award nominees, voted on by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA, were announced Wednesday.
SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Zendaya
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott addresses whether Damar Hamlin will return to the team...
Bills coach discusses whether Hamlin will play for Bills
Here's a list of MLK Day events happening near you!
LIST: MLK Day celebrations to take place across Coast
World War II veteran Joseph Eskenazi, who at 104 years and 11 months old is the oldest living...
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday