WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Gov. Reeves issues directive to ban TikTok from all government devices

(n/a)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves issued a directive to Mississippi departments and agencies to ban Tik Tok from all state-issued devices and the state’s network.

The governor made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying to steal U.S. intellectual property and Americans’ personal information. It’s a major threat to our national security and critical infrastructure, costs the U.S. economy hundreds of billions annually, and jeopardizes American jobs,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi isn’t going to sit around waiting for the Chinese Communist Party to steal our state government data, and that’s why I issued this directive. It will help us better protect our state’s sensitive information and critical infrastructure.”

Employees have until January 31, 2023, to remove, delete, and uninstall all relevant applications from state-issued devices, a press release said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Gulfport Town Center project gets applause from downtown lovers
Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality
Dr. John Strycker, superintendent of Jackson County School District, led a meeting with the...
‘I’m hurt:’ Strycker reacts to school board choosing not to renew his contract as Jackson County schools superintendent
Dr. Moby Solangi said the whale’s skull, which is eight feet long and four feet wide, will soon...
Examination reveals more details about endangered whale in Pass Christian

Latest News

MGCCC named National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense
MGCCC designated as National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense
The Parker's Lake Bridge over the Pascagoula River on Wade-Vancleave Road is about three weeks...
Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete
Mild and muggy tonight. Showers and storms likely on Thursday.
Taylor's Wednesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
According to the state health department, 14 children have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi...
Medical experts keeping an eye on flu, COVID-19 cases on Gulf Coast
Cybersecurity is in high demand as most companies need it to protect themselves from hackers....
MGCCC nationally recognized for cybersecurity education