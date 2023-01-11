Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road.

The major thoroughfare between highways 57 and 63 has been closed east of Old River Road for nearly a year.

Now, the new Parker’s Lake Bridge will be finished in about three weeks.

Rebuilding the bridge has been an arduous task and so has dealing with the detours. It takes David King an extra 45 minutes for his commute.

“It’s had a big impact,” he said. “I work over in Escatawpa. So, I’ve had to go all the way around to Gautier, and it’s had a big impact on everyone.”

That’s because Wade-Vancleave Road is the only county-maintained road north of I-10 that crosses the Pascagoula River.

King said reopening will be a huge blessing.

“It’s going to be more convenient now that it will be back open,” he said. “It has been an inconvenience for the past year, and I know everyone will love it being open again.”

King added it will be good for recreation as well.

“I used to fish in this lake right here, and they closed it off,” he said. “It was a very, very good fishing spot, and it’s going to be again eventually.”

Construction on the bridge began in March last year and was expected to be completed in 12 months.

Traffic has been stopped on Wade-Vancleave Road east of Old River Road.

Likewise, the detours have been a problem for William Lindsey.

“Yes, that was a pretty rough ride the few times I’ve had to do that,” he said.

He’s looking forward to when he can take a straight drive into Wade.

“Well, I’m going to use it if I’m headed that way, I’m going to use that road because it means so much to us. ... I’ll just be glad when it’s done.”

Unfortunately, the relief will last for only four to five months.

That’s when county officials tell us that work on the Roy Cumbest Bridge will begin.

Federal, state and county funds will be used for the projects estimated at nearly $30 million.

