Boil water notice issued in Gulfport due to water main repair

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A water main repair in Gulfport has caused the city to issue a boil water notice for residents in the area of Bayou Circle from Lawson Avenue east to 53rd Street.

The affected areas are as follows:

53rd, 54th and 55th Street between Kendall Avenue and Bayou Circle/Quincy Avenue

56th Street

Bayou Circle and 53rd Circle

Audubon Point

Kendall Avenue from Bayou Circle to 53rd Street

Quincy Avenue between 54th Street and 53rd Circle

Gulfport boil water notice (City of Gulfport)

The Gulfport Water Works Division will alert residents when the water meets the standards of the Safe Drinking Water Law.

To stay updated, you can sign up at https://gulfport-ms.onthealert.com/ to receive alerts via phone call, voicemail, text or email.

