WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

WATCH: Thieves crash truck into New Orleans donut shop multiple times, steal ATM

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brazen thieves crashed a truck into a New Orleans donut shop multiple times during an ATM theft, according to police and surveillance video obtained by Fox 8.

The New Orleans Police Department says the mayhem began around 4:28 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

Two unknown male suspects crashed a truck through the front of the store three times in a row while trying to steal the shop’s ATM.

In the surveillance video, the suspects can be seen peering through the shop’s windows before spotting the ATM near the front door.

The two suspects then enter a dark-colored truck parked in the parking lot, drive slightly forward, and then accelerate rapidly in reverse, destroying the front of the store and sending a stand-up cooler from one side of the lobby to the other.

The first collision manages to partly free the ATM from the bolts that fasten it to the floor. One of the suspects attempts to grab the ATM unsuccessfully.

The thieves get back into the truck and try again at ramming it into the ATM, this time missing their mark. Again, one of the suspects exits the truck and attempts to wrestle the ATM free to no avail.

A third violent crash finally frees the ATM from its foundation. The suspects inspect the ATM and appear to be startled. The suspects look poised to flee the scene but return seconds later to hoist the ATM into the back of the severely damaged pickup and take off.

CRIME TRACKER

Arrest made in Christmas party mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 4

Two teens arrested, including Bridge City escapee, after crashing stolen U-Haul truck in St. Bernard Parish

Home invasion suspect killed by woman protecting her children in Hammond, sheriff says

Employees tell Fox 8 they were in the back making donuts when the situation unfolded. One of the employees is seen on the video walking up behind the front counter, bearing witness to the early morning calamity.

The entire incident lasts around three minutes.

About 30 minutes earlier, the NOPD says two suspects in a dark-colored pick-up truck attempted to steal an ATM from a Regions bank six miles away in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas Street. Police say the two were unsuccessful in their attempt.

The NOPD says two suspects in a pick-up truck attempted to steal an ATM from a Regions bank in...
The NOPD says two suspects in a pick-up truck attempted to steal an ATM from a Regions bank in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.(NOPD)

While police have not connected the two incidents, the clothing of the bank theft suspects - dark-colored hoodies and white gloves - and the color of the pick-up truck appear to match the suspects and the suspect vehicle in the donut shop video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Gulfport Town Center project gets applause from downtown lovers
Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality
Dr. John Strycker, superintendent of Jackson County School District, led a meeting with the...
Strycker’s time as Jackson County schools superintendent nearing its end
Dr. Moby Solangi said the whale’s skull, which is eight feet long and four feet wide, will soon...
Examination reveals more details about endangered whale in Pass Christian

Latest News

Andrew Sullivan, only 17 years old, has been playing guitar since he was 6. Now, he performs...
LISTEN: 17-year-old ‘Six String Andrew’ has music in his veins
Andrew Sullivan, only 17 years old, has been playing guitar since he was 6. Now, he performs...
LISTEN: 17-year-old 'Six String Andrew' has music in his veins
Six String Andrew, in addition to performing an original song, plays 'Good Morning Blues' by...
'Six String Andrew' performs Good Morning Blues live on GMM
Mild, muggy, & breezy today. Scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. Can't completely rule out a few...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are...
LIVE: Beauvoir Rd. work nearing completion, ahead of schedule