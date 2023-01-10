WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Upcoming expungement clinic offers legal help clearing your criminal record

The Mississippi Center for Justice will hold an expungement clinic Friday, February 10th from...
The Mississippi Center for Justice will hold an expungement clinic Friday, February 10th from Noon to 3 p.m. at the Gautier Public Library. Participants should pre-register for the clinic by calling (228) 435-7284 ext. 208.(Mississippi Center for Justice)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Center for Justice is offering help to anyone working to get their criminal record cleared, and best of all, the assistance is free.

The expungement clinic will be held Friday, February 10th from Noon to 3 p.m. at the Gautier Public Library (2100 Library Lane).

All attendees must bring documentation to support their cases. If you have a felony case, documentation would include the indictment, the sentencing order, and a discharge order. Those with misdemeanor cases should bring an abstract of court record.

Participants should pre-register for the clinic by calling (228) 435-7284 ext. 208 or by emailing igustafson@mscenterforjustice.org Pre-registration guarantees that you will receive help on the day of the clinic. Otherwise, you may have to wait for a later date.

While clinics like this can often help low-income people, the Mississippi Center for Justice is providing the service free to anyone, regardless of their income.

If you have questions, reach out to Ian Gustafson at (228) 435-7284 ext. 208.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Elizabeth Cavanaugh, owner of Coastal Capital Dispensary in Biloxi, says the wait to receive...
Mississippi cannabis dispensaries still waiting for product
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Dr. Moby Solangi said the whale’s skull, which is eight feet long and four feet wide, will soon...
Examination reveals more details about endangered whale in Pass Christian

Latest News

Female mentors from places like Mississippi Power and several engineering firms were on hand to...
STEMinist event at Gulfport High guides girls toward future careers
Charles Tyler Payne was captured by Texas authorities after escaping from the Raymond Detention...
Escaped Hinds Co. inmate captured weeks after judge deems him ‘flight risk’
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
“Student debt has become a dream killer,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said. “This is a...
Feds propose ‘student loan safety net’ alongside forgiveness