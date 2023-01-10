WLOX Careers
Strycker’s time as Jackson County schools superintendent nearing its end

Dr. John Strycker, superintendent of Jackson County School District
Dr. John Strycker, superintendent of Jackson County School District, led a meeting with the administrative team to begin and ongoing reassessment of the districts security systems in the wake of the deadly shootings in Uvalde, Texas.(wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County School Board will not renew the contract of superintendent John Strycker.

The board made the decision during an executive session that lasted several hours Monday evening.

Strycker had served as the district’s superintendent since 2020 when he replaced Barry Amacker.

His current contract runs until June 30, 2023.

This is a developing story, and we will update this report when more information is made available.

