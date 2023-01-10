Strycker’s time as Jackson County schools superintendent nearing its end

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County School Board will not renew the contract of superintendent John Strycker.

The board made the decision during an executive session that lasted several hours Monday evening.

Strycker had served as the district’s superintendent since 2020 when he replaced Barry Amacker.

His current contract runs until June 30, 2023.

This is a developing story, and we will update this report when more information is made available.

