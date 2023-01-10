WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Sisters launch business creating tightly coiled wigs for cancer patients

Two sisters start a wig business to help women of color who lose their hair while going through cancer treatment. (WBZ, DIANNE AUSTIN, COILS TO LOCS, CNN)
By Levan Reid
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) - When a Massachusetts cancer patient learned she would lose her hair during treatment, she went on a search for a wig that matched her real hair’s texture, leading to a new business opportunity for her and her sister.

“Yeah, I remember when this was just an idea ... and we’ve gotten this far,” Dianna Austin said.

In 2015, Austin was diagnosed with breast cancer and she was told the chemotherapy treatment would cause her to lose her hair.

Her doctor gave her a prescription for a wig.

“So, I went to the hospital where I was being treated here in Boston. And they didn’t sell any tightly coiled wigs,” Austin said. “They only sold straight-haired wigs.”

Austin and her sister Pamela Shaddock searched the entire country but they could not find a wig that resembled their tightly coiled, kinky curls.

“We started asking around and talking to the vendors at the hospitals,” Shaddock said. “They let us know, confirmed that like you know, women are asking for these wigs.”

So, they took matters into their own hands and launched Coils to Locs.

From there, they found a manufacturer, and the wigs had to pass a wig fitter test.

“She took the wig and she started inspecting it and turning it inside out and she said, this is really good quality,” Austin said. “I remember having a sigh of relief.”

Now women of color searching for curly wig styles at cancer center hospitals and medical hair loss salons have an outlet.

“Continually reaching these women and letting them know that these wigs are becoming available,” Shaddock said.

The sisters currently have wigs available in 15 hospitals and medical salons across the country.

“And sometimes we are like pinching ourselves. We look at each other and think, we actually did this. We created this business from scratch,” Austin said.

Coils to Locs also has a website where women who have lost their hair for both medical and non-medical reasons can order wings with various hair textures.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Elizabeth Cavanaugh, owner of Coastal Capital Dispensary in Biloxi, says the wait to receive...
Mississippi cannabis dispensaries still waiting for product
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead fin whale found dead just...
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found in Pass Christian

Latest News

Ukrainian military medics carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman evacuated from the battlefield...
‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies attack in Ukraine’s Bakhmut
For the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidelines...
Don't wait to help children struggling with obesity, pediatrics group says
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
A new study found most kids are seeing adult material online by the age of 12. (CNN, Common...
Most children exposed to porn by age 12, study says