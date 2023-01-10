WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Rep. Mike Ezell takes office in Mississippi Congressional delegation

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time since 2010, Mississippi’s fourth Congressional District is not represented by Steven Palazzo.

Former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell defeated Palazzo in the midterms and was recently sworn in to the 118th Congress.

The 63-year-old Rep. Mike Ezell, R-MS, said this is an emotional time for him after working his way up from a local beat cop into the halls of Congress.

“It’s the American dream,” Ezell said. “And I’m very thankful, and I’m very humbled. And I will work hard for our people.”

Ezell replaces Steven Palazzo, who he criticized on the campaign trail for not communicating with constituents. Ezell said his office will be more open.

“I’ve always been readily available to answer questions,” Ezell said. “Sometimes good, sometimes hard, but you know, you’ve got to take the good with the bad.”

Ezell hopes to work his way onto the transportation, agriculture and armed services committees.

“I want to do whatever I can to support our military,” Ezell said. “You know, I think our small rural farmer needs help. You know we’ve got a lot going on with roads and bridges throughout the country.”

Ezell supported Kevin McCarthy for speaker throughout the entire House process.

He said one of his biggest priorities is establishing relationships to work with others in Congress.

“Because that’s what the people sent me up here to do is to go to work,” Ezell said. “Not to argue and fuss with other Republicans, but to get the job done.”

Ezell plans to return to the district next week for the Martin Luther King holiday recess.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Elizabeth Cavanaugh, owner of Coastal Capital Dispensary in Biloxi, says the wait to receive...
Mississippi cannabis dispensaries still waiting for product
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Dr. Moby Solangi said the whale’s skull, which is eight feet long and four feet wide, will soon...
Examination reveals more details about endangered whale in Pass Christian

Latest News

Rep. Mike Ezell takes office in Mississippi Congressional delegation
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was officially inaugurated to her second term in office,...
Noem, other statewide officials sworn into office
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks about her upcoming trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as...
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith to travel to Mexico border with all-female delegation
State Representative Kevin Felsher joins us from Jackson to talk about the 2023 Legislative...
State Rep. Kevin Felsher on the 2023 Legislative Session