WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Jackson Co. Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann Slaughter, who they say they’d like to question about the ‘suspicious death’ and a stolen vehicle.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was found dead in a St. Martin hotel room Monday; now the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman in regard to the crime.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann Slaughter, who they say they’d like to question about the death and a stolen truck.

Sheriff Ledbetter says a male victim was found Monday at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road with only a pair of shoes. All his other belongings were missing, including his truck.

Sheriff Ledbetter says the victim’s truck, a silver 2017 GMC Sierra, was stolen from the parking lot of the hotel.

Officials believe the victim died from a drug overdose, but they’re calling it a “suspicious death.”

If you have any information about this individual or the crime, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or submit a tip online.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Elizabeth Cavanaugh, owner of Coastal Capital Dispensary in Biloxi, says the wait to receive...
Mississippi cannabis dispensaries still waiting for product
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead fin whale found dead just...
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found in Pass Christian

Latest News

It's off to a chilly start but a beautiful day is ahead! Wetter weather still on the way the...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
PLACE-SLR hosts growth listening session for Ocean Springs community
Development in Ocean Springs leaves areas with flooding, storm drainage issues
The I-110 bridge is the most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi. And it won't be opening...
Engineers work to pair I-110 drawbridge
This year, the Long Beach School District is expanding learning opportunities for its youngest...
Long Beach to launch new Pre-K classes, expand career technical opportunities