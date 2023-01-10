WLOX Careers
Long Beach to launch new Pre-K classes, expand career technical opportunities

This year, the Long Beach School District is expanding learning opportunities for its youngest and oldest students.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - This year, the Long Beach School District is expanding learning opportunities for its youngest and oldest students.

New Pre-K classes will start this year thanks to monetary support from the community.

Beginning this school year, the district is offering residents and businesses the chance to contribute to the district’s Early Learning Collaborative. It supports the new PreK-4 program with the added benefit of tax credits on next year’s filings.

With the money donated so far, school officials say they’ve been able to enhance the district’s two pre-k classrooms and open three new classes, providing seats for up to 100 four-year-olds.

“Folks in the community understand that an investment in our children, that’s an investment in our future. We’re not asking for anyone to pay out anything extra. But what we’re asking for is people to request that they divert their text liability in order to keep it here locally,” explained Assistant Superintendent Kelleigh Broussard, who oversees the program.

The process requires a donation payable to Long Beach Early Learning Collaborative. This donation is then matched one-to-one on the state tax return.

Long Beach High School is also seeing an expension with its career technical education classes. Over the next few months, the school district will break ground on a new, 2,800-square-foot building. It will be able to handle hundreds students and feature an auto repair shop.

