Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality.

The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49.

Developers recently purchased an additional acre of land to add to the project, which now includes everything from Highway 90 to 13th Street and west almost to 27th Avenue, excluding the Gulf and Ship Island Building.

While speaking to WLOX Tuesday morning, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said developers are still hoping the project can begin in 2023, but “Getting financing for something like this right now is very difficult, not just in Gulfport but all over the country.”

The project has already secured $10.5 million in Gulf Coast Restoration funds.

The plan also includes a multi-use hotel, a business district, and 200+ apartments as well as other business ventures.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes stopped by Good Morning Mississippi to talk about the city's priorities in 2023.

