WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality

Gulfport Town Center project gets applause from downtown lovers
Gulfport Town Center project gets applause from downtown lovers
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality.

The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49.

Developers recently purchased an additional acre of land to add to the project, which now includes everything from Highway 90 to 13th Street and west almost to 27th Avenue, excluding the Gulf and Ship Island Building.

While speaking to WLOX Tuesday morning, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said developers are still hoping the project can begin in 2023, but “Getting financing for something like this right now is very difficult, not just in Gulfport but all over the country.”

The project has already secured $10.5 million in Gulf Coast Restoration funds.

The plan also includes a multi-use hotel, a business district, and 200+ apartments as well as other business ventures.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes stopped by Good Morning Mississippi to talk about the city's priorities in 2023.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Elizabeth Cavanaugh, owner of Coastal Capital Dispensary in Biloxi, says the wait to receive...
Mississippi cannabis dispensaries still waiting for product
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Dr. Moby Solangi said the whale’s skull, which is eight feet long and four feet wide, will soon...
Examination reveals more details about endangered whale in Pass Christian

Latest News

Female mentors from places like Mississippi Power and several engineering firms were on hand to...
STEMinist event at Gulfport High guides girls toward future careers
The Mississippi Center for Justice will hold an expungement clinic Friday, February 10th from...
Upcoming expungement clinic offers legal help clearing your criminal record
Charles Tyler Payne was captured by Texas authorities after escaping from the Raymond Detention...
Escaped Hinds Co. inmate captured weeks after judge deems him ‘flight risk’
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck