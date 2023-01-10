Gautier PD receives $510K in funding for new body camera systems, technology

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier’s police department can expect to see some major equipment upgrades in the coming month.

More than $500,000 through federal funding will be awarded to the city because of an appropriations bill signed into law in December last year.

GPD’s current dispatch control system is more than 13 years old and is unserviceable for repairs, which limits the department’s ability to communicate during inclement weather and emergency events. The department will now see upgrades for body cams, car cameras and the dispatch control and radio systems.

New systems will be P25-compliant, which means officers will be able to contact surrounding police departments regardless of which communication equipment they use. The City of Gautier says this will enhance the effectiveness and flow of information within the department and allow for better coordination and response when it comes to emergencies crossing county and state lines.

”They will be able to communicate with other agencies in our area during national disasters and everything,” Mayor Vaughan said. “So it’s a win-win for not just our police officers but our dispatchers... everybody in public safety.”

The new cameras are meant to increase efficiency and safety by turning on automatically and uploading video footage as soon as officers arrive at the police station. Improved software will also allow officers to review camera footage easier and retain video for a longer period of time.

The systems will be GPS-enabled for added security and include other enhanced safety features, such as alerting the department if an officer has been in a horizontal position for an extended period of time.

”It’s great to be able to see our police officers be excited about receiving funding that gives them the resources that gives them what they need to be able to be safe,” Mayor Vaughan said. “But also it’s resources to keep our community safe with communications.”

Mayor Vaughn says he is thankful to the Mississippi lawmakers in Washington for helping with this funding and will wait patiently for the next step.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.