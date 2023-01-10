Former NFL player, Moss Point native Willie Frank Molden passes away

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -Moss Point native and former NFL player Willie Frank Molden passed away at the age of 80 Friday.

Molden played football at Magnolia high school in the late 50′s and early 60′s.

He played his college ball at Jackson State and is a member of the JSU Hall of Fame.

Moldeb was drafted into the NFL in 1965 and played for the Eagles... Rams... and the New York Giants.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.