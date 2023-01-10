Examination reveals more details about endangered whale in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The six-ton Fin whale that surfaced off the Pass Christian beach over the weekend is now gone.

On Monday morning, crews finished removing the remains of the mammal after scientists completed their on-site work.

A necropsy was performed on the beach Sunday.

Tissue, organs and other samples are now on their way to federal laboratories across the country for further testing.

“This was an important find,” said Dr. Moby Solangi with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies. “These are very unique animals. These are top predators. Their health indicates the health of the environment.”

The Fin whale that washed up in the Pass is an endangered species and the first of its kind ever seen in Mississippi.

“Since we don’t have a lot of information on them, every animal that comes to shore is an extremely important scientific specimen,” he said.

Fin whales have no teeth. They survive on plankton, which is found farther out in the ocean.

Judging by what was left in its stomach and intestines, researchers said it hadn’t eaten in a while.

“Unless they’re sick, they’re not going to come this close,” Solangi said. “Shallow waters or murky waters do not have that level of plankton that they need.”

He said the whale likely died recently.

It weighed about 12,000 pounds and stretched 34 feet long.

“It’s a very unique opportunity to learn more about the species,” Denise Boyd with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said.

Boyd was the necropsy team lead who spearheaded the forensic examination.

She said there were no clear signs of significant trauma, but the whale was in a “very poor nutritional body condition”.

“The animal is very skinny,” she said. “You could see the outline of the ribs. You could see a visible neck.”

Along with Boyd’s team and IMMS, Mississippi State University, Dauphin Island Sea Lab, Gulf World and more pitched in to help with Sunday’s autopsy.

“It was an amazing team effort,” Boyd said. “It really, really was.”

The effort to find out more about the whale and its cause of death will continue over the next three to four weeks.

Body parts are now being tested for toxins, viruses, bacteria and more in labs from Illinois and Maryland to Florida and beyond.

Solangi said the whale’s skull, which is eight feet long and four feet wide, will soon go on display at IMMS in Gulfport.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.