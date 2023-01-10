Development in Ocean Springs leaves areas with flooding, storm drainage issues

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - New development is happening in the City of Discovery.

It’s leaving some Ocean Springs residents having to face flooding issues.

Perspectives on recreational activities and access to nature are vital for some residents in Ocean Springs.

Community leaders worked to identify current and future flooding concerns in the city following growth and development expansions.

Citizens are exploring options to help alleviate those issues.

“I’m just worried about it becoming overdeveloped with subdivisions and businesses and there’s just no more green space,” said resident Tim Trepagnier.

More developments mean more problems, at least that’s what Ocean Springs residents say.

Trepagnier and several others filled the civic center for a community listening session hosted by PLACE-SLR. Residents voiced concerns regarding storm drainage and flooding.

“This is really listening to people to see where they’re seeing flooding now and what their concerns are. Also, looking at different recreational opportunities and what green spaces they’re interested in,” said Program Director Renee Collini.

Collini told WLOX News this program will happen in two phases. First up, getting information to decide what target areas to zone in on.

“How do we get ahead of that and how can we use some innovation? So, green infrastructure,” she said.

Highlighted focal points on this map include areas like Ocean Springs sports complex, Ocean Springs Road, subdivisions, and along Highway 90 and 57.

During the workshop, PLACE will determine key locations that can be used for dual purposes like parks, sidewalks, and open land, which, in turn, can reduce rainwater buildup.

“My house is right on a spring, and there’s a lot of thought that needs to go into the way that we’re doing our drainage. It’s true when there’s a hurricane or something and we have a lot of water. We can’t get through the roads often. I can be hemmed in by two bridges that get covered,” said Julia Oneal.

“It’s popping up everywhere with development,” said Trepagnier.

Folks also voted on areas they favored.

”We want to help the city work and do purposeful expansion and things that have a benefit to the community,” said PLACE-SLR member Allison Rellinger.

PLACE-SLR will continue to collect data and research across the Ocean Springs area.

Collini said the project gets the green light for funding in phase two, the program will implement more green spaces to alleviate the build-up of stormwater.

