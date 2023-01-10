Chilly and quiet tonight. Nice Tuesday.

The rest of the night will be chilly and calm. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by Tuesday morning. Most of the cloud cover will clear out of the way. Tuesday is going to be a really nice day with highs in the upper 60s. There will be some passing clouds, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine, too.

Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. The humidity will increase, and it will be a little breezy with winds from the south and southeast. While not much rain is expected on Wednesday, a cold front will bring showers and storms on Thursday. There may be a few strong storms, too. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Once the front passes, it will turn much cooler! High temperatures on Friday will only reach the upper 50s, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be one of the coolest days. Lows that morning will be in the mid to upper 30s, and we’ll only reach the upper 50s that afternoon.

