Blake Pennock introduced as Gulfport head football coach

By Blake Brannon
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The Gulfport Admirals football team has a new head coach at the helm as former Ocean Springs and Pass Christian head coach Blake Pennock was introduced Monday.

During his time with the Greyhounds he led them to a 32-5 record in three seasons, back to back region championships, and a South State title game appearance this last year.

In his time at Pass Christian, even though he was only there for one season he still managed to take the Pirates to the playoffs.

Overall he’s posted a career record of 40-9 and now hopes to lead the Admirals to a similar level of success.

Monday served as he first day meeting with the players back on campus and he says the team as a whole is ready to hit the ground running.

”I think the program as a whole is ready to take that next step. I had a closed door meeting with the players after my initial team meeting with them and the excitement level and commitment they have in trying to see where we can push their limits,” said Pennock. “I told them I’m not for everybody, but winning isn’t for everybody either. I’m going to push you to the point and the staff we have is going to a push you to a point where you’re going to have to test yourself. I really think those guys are looking forward to is and I’m excited about it.”

Pennock says the 2023 schedule for Gulfport will be tougher than usual, but says he’s ready to face that challenge this fall.

