Monday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Starting off on the cool side today with 50s & 40s on the thermometer across South Mississippi. A cool front has passed through our region. This afternoon’s temperatures should be in the lower to mid 60s which is pretty close to normal for January. As dry high pressure moves in today, plan on hardly any rain with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Our next potential for wet weather comes Thursday with another cool front moving into our region.

