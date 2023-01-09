WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Mom arrested after 4-year-old’s death from fentanyl, authorities say

A woman is in custody after a child dies from an overdose
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska mother is in custody after authorities say her 4-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose last year.

According to a court affidavit, Paris Hunt called medics to her home in March 2022, where they found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital, where he later died, WOWT reports.

In an interview, Hunt allegedly told authorities her son may have gotten into a pill bottle. She allegedly said the bottle contained a half of what she thought was Percocet.

Authorities found in an analysis of the pill bottle that the pill was counterfeit and made with fentanyl.

Hunt is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death. She is in the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car...
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
Scientists will perform a necropsy, which is an autopsy for animals, to find out its cause of...
Officials perform necropsy on Pass Christian beach where fin whale washed ashore
Scientists are performing a necropsy on a fin whale found on a Pass Christian beach
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
The Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport just got a fresh new look.
Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport holds celebration for remodeling

Latest News

U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his...
Biden flies in to López Obrador’s new airport for summit in Mexico
New guidelines suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early...
New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
The president's visit to El Paso, Texas, came as Republicans try to blame him for the record...
Biden makes border visit ahead of summit in Mexico
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk