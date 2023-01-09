WLOX Careers
Division Street corridor to KAFB now open in Biloxi

All roads lead to the completion of a major stretch of Division Street from Interstate 110 west...
All roads lead to the completion of a major stretch of Division Street from Interstate 110 west to the Forrest Avenue Keesler Air Force Base gate.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -All roads lead to the completion of a major stretch of Division Street from Interstate 110 west to the Forrest Avenue Keesler Air Force Base gate.

“This has been a project that’s been in the works. We’re happy that it’s open, we’re happy that the roadway’s been paved, bike lanes have been put in,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, Biloxi public affairs specialist. “Striping is going down, that should be done by next week.”

The main strategy is to have Keesler traffic come off I-110 and have a straight shot to the gate.

“The big thing for motorists is that if you’re coming down I-110. take the Division Street exit and it’ll take you right to the gate. If you’re coming from Highway 90, take Porter Avenue north to the gate,” Dobbs-Walton said.

That gives the green light for potential businesses to come into this area.

“So, now that we’ve got the roadway and the Keesler gate and the access for businesses to come in, so we’re looking forward to that,” she added.

At the Flowing Rivers of Life Ministries, the good word is thankfulness as this project becomes complete. The church sits at the corner of Iroquois and Division streets.

“Now we don’t have to dodge holes or try to get in here without tearing up our cars. That’s what was happening. Now that they’ve repaved it, it’s beautiful,” said Bertha Otis.

