WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown

Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAHOMA, Miss. (WMC) - A man allegedly killed two children and held another at gunpoint on Jan. 9.

Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown of a child shot.

An off-duty deputy, who was in the area, heard the call and responded to the scene.

According to CCSO, the off-duty officer and other deputies made contact with the suspect, Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint.

Officers arrested Griffin after they talked him into dropping his weapon, said CCSO.

After the suspect was in custody, deputies found a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

One child was pronounced dead in the home, while another was transported to the hospital but did not survive.

Griffin, 25, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car...
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
Scientists will perform a necropsy, which is an autopsy for animals, to find out its cause of...
Officials perform necropsy on fin whale found in Pass Christian
Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead fin whale found dead just...
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found in Pass Christian
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

Chance for showers Thursday
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
Denver Broncos request permission to interview Sean Payton as their head coach
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
A kid that was once a viral social media star on the now-defunct video platform Vine, is now a...
Popeye’s viral Vine kid grows up to win football state championship